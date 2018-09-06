App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kovind, Bulgarian President unveil Mahatma Gandhi's statue

Highlighting the Mahatma's special connection with Bulgaria, Kovind said, "The famous Bulgarian painter, Boris Georgiev, spent considerable time with Gandhiji in his ashram developing a close friendship."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled by President Ram Nath Kovind and his Bugarian counterpart Rumen Radev at the famous South Park.

Highlighting the Mahatma's special connection with Bulgaria, Kovind said, "The famous Bulgarian painter, Boris Georgiev, spent considerable time with Gandhiji in his ashram developing a close friendship."

The President said the installation of the statue could not have been better timed as in less than a month's time, on October 2, India is launching the worldwide celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birthday.

The statue was conceived and erected by eminent Bulgarian sculptor Ivan Rusev. Kovind also presented a copy of Gandhi's book 'Hind Swaraj' to Radev .

"Today is a sacred day for the Bulgarian people. You are celebrating your National Unification Day...I am, indeed, grateful to the people of Bulgaria for giving Mahatma Gandhi an eternal home in their beautiful country on this special day," the President said.

"This is a meaningful tribute to a man who dedicated his entire life to the service of humanity. In these times of strife, reckless violence and wanton destruction, his thoughts and values are ever more relevant," he added.

Kovind said Gandhi's life was a moral force that influenced many. His struggle in South Africa inspired Nelson Mandela to wage his epic battle against apartheid and his doctrine of Satyagraha became the inspiration for the civil rights movement led by Martin Luther King in the US.

The President also wished the people of Bulgaria on the occasion of the Unification Day.

"I am glad to be in Sofia to share this cherished moment," he said. September 6 commemorates the unification of Eastern Rumelia and Bulgaria in 1885.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 08:46 pm

tags #Bulgaria #India #Ram Nath Kovind

