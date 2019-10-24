Kothrud Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kothrud Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kothrud Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Kothrud constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Kothrud is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra under Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Kothrud Assembly Election Result 2019
Constituency information
Voter turnout was 56.57% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 46.37% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kulkarni Medha Vishram won this seat by a margin of 64662 votes, which was 32.77% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 197338 votes.
Chandrakant Balbhim Mokate won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the MNS candidate by a margin of 7212 votes. SS polled 154725 votes, 33.64% of the total votes polled.
The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
