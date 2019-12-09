App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 07:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kota railway division: 3.76% rise in earning from passenger fares

Vijay Prakash, senior divisional commercial manager of West Central Railway (Kota), said that out of the income, Rs 103.46 crore were earned from unreserved passengers and Rs 166.94 crore from reserved passengers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Kota division of West Central Railway has earned a record of Rs 270.40 crore from passenger fares between April and November. During this period, over 2.53 crore passengers travelled in Kota division, an official said.

He said that the earning is 3.76 per cent more than Rs 260.60 crore earned in the corresponding eight months in 2018.

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

