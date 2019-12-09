Kota railway division: 3.76% rise in earning from passenger fares

Vijay Prakash, senior divisional commercial manager of West Central Railway (Kota), said that out of the income, Rs 103.46 crore were earned from unreserved passengers and Rs 166.94 crore from reserved passengers.
The Kota division of West Central Railway has earned a record of Rs 270.40 crore from passenger fares between April and November. During this period, over 2.53 crore passengers travelled in Kota division, an official said.
Vijay Prakash, senior divisional commercial manager of West Central Railway (Kota), said that out of the income, Rs 103.46 crore were earned from unreserved passengers and Rs 166.94 crore from reserved passengers.He said that the earning is 3.76 per cent more than Rs 260.60 crore earned in the corresponding eight months in 2018.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 9, 2019 07:25 pm