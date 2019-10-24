Koregaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Koregaon Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Koregaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Koregaon constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Koregaon is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Satara district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Koregaon Assembly Election Result 2019
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 60.52% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 62.11% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shinde Shashikant Jaywantrao won this seat by a margin of 47247 votes, which was 26.42% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 178815 votes.Shashikant Jaywantrao Shinde won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 31753 votes. NCP polled 162076 votes, 49.59% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
