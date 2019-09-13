App
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 05:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Koregaon-Bhima: HC refuses to quash case against Gautam Navlakha

"Considering the magnitude of the case, we feel a thorough investigation is required," a division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Bombay High Court on September 13 refused to quash the case lodged against civil liberties activist Gautam Navlakha in the Koregaon-Bhima violence and for having alleged Maoist links, noting that there was prima facie substance in the case.

The case is not without basis and absence of material," it added.

The bench dismissed the petition filed by Navlakha seeking to quash the FIR lodged against him by the Pune police in January 2018.

First Published on Sep 13, 2019 05:26 pm

tags #India #Koregaon-Bhima clash

