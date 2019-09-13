Koregaon-Bhima: HC refuses to quash case against Gautam Navlakha

The Bombay High Court on September 13 refused to quash the case lodged against civil liberties activist Gautam Navlakha in the Koregaon-Bhima violence and for having alleged Maoist links, noting that there was prima facie substance in the case.

"Considering the magnitude of the case, we feel a thorough investigation is required," a division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre said.

The case is not without basis and absence of material," it added.