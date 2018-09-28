App
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 11:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Koregaon-Bhima case: SC refuses to interfere with arrests of five activists

The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in a 2:1 verdict, refused the plea seeking the immediate release of the activists.

The Supreme Court Friday refused to interfere in the arrest of five rights activists in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case and declined to appoint a SIT for probe into their arrest.

The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in a 2:1 verdict, refused the plea seeking the immediate release of the activists.
