Koregaon-Bhima case: SC refuses to interfere with arrests of five activists

The Supreme Court Friday refused to interfere in the arrest of five rights activists in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case and declined to appoint a SIT for probe into their arrest.The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in a 2:1 verdict, refused the plea seeking the immediate release of the activists.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 11:45 am