Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 04:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Koregaon-Bhima case: SC extends till September 20 house arrest of five activists

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud will continue with the hearing tomorrow on the plea filed by historian Romila Thapar and four others.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court Wednesday extended the house arrest of five rights activists, who were arrested from several cities in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case, till September 20.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud will continue with the hearing tomorrow on the plea filed by historian Romila Thapar and four others.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 04:44 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Koregaon Bhima #Supreme Court

