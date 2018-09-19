Koregaon-Bhima case: SC extends till September 20 house arrest of five activists

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud will continue with the hearing tomorrow on the plea filed by historian Romila Thapar and four others.
The Supreme Court Wednesday extended the house arrest of five rights activists, who were arrested from several cities in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case, till September 20.A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud will continue with the hearing tomorrow on the plea filed by historian Romila Thapar and four others.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 04:44 pm