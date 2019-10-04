App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 04:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Koregaon Bhima case: SC extends protection from arrest to Gautam Navlakha till Oct 15

The apex court directed the Maharashtra government to place before it the material collected during the ongoing investigation against Navlakha in connection with the case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on October 4 extended till October 15 the interim protection from arrest granted by the Bombay High Court to civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha in the Koregaon Bhima violence case.

While agreeing to hear Navlakha's plea challenging the Bombay high court order refusing to quash the FIR lodged against him, a bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta said that it would hear the arguments on October 15.

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #India #Koregaon-Bhima case

