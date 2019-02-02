App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2019 10:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Koregaon Bhima case: Pune Police arrests accused Dalit scholar Anand Teltumbde

Police detained Teltumbde, a professor at Goa Institute of Management, at Mumbai airport early hours February 2, a day after a special court in Pune rejected his anticipatory bail application.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Source: Facebook.
Dalit scholar Anand Teltumbde has been arrested by the Pune Police in the Elgar Parishad case for his alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist, officials said on February 2.

He was interrogated and later arrested, said Shivaji Bodkhe, Joint Commissioner of Pune Police.

He will be produced before the court in Pune, he said.

On February 1, Additional Sessions Judge Kishor Vadane observed that an investigating officer has collected sufficient material "to show the involvement of the present accused (Teltumbde) in the alleged commission of the offence".

According to police, Maoists had supported the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, and the inflammatory speeches there led to violent clashes at the Koregaon Bhima war memorial the next day.
First Published on Feb 2, 2019 10:15 am

