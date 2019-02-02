Koregaon Bhima case: Pune Police arrests accused Dalit scholar Anand Teltumbde

Dalit scholar Anand Teltumbde has been arrested by the Pune Police in the Elgar Parishad case for his alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist, officials said on February 2.

Police detained Teltumbde, a professor at Goa Institute of Management, at Mumbai airport early hours February 2, a day after a special court in Pune rejected his anticipatory bail application.



Maharashtra: Anand Teltumbde, an accused in Bhima Koregaon case has been arrested by Pune Police from Mumbai this morning. Pune session court had yesterday rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

He was interrogated and later arrested, said Shivaji Bodkhe, Joint Commissioner of Pune Police.

He will be produced before the court in Pune, he said.

On February 1, Additional Sessions Judge Kishor Vadane observed that an investigating officer has collected sufficient material "to show the involvement of the present accused (Teltumbde) in the alleged commission of the offence".

According to police, Maoists had supported the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, and the inflammatory speeches there led to violent clashes at the Koregaon Bhima war memorial the next day.