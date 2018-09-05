App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 11:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Koregaon-Bhima case: Police says 250 Twitter handles created to spread misinformation

As a result of this campaign, there was "a large-scale mobilisation" in the UK and a "known group" supported these protests, the official said

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Around 250 Twitter handles were created to spread misinformation about the Koregaon-Bhima violence and to mobilse support for allegedly holding demonstrations abroad to defame the Modi government, Maharashtra Police said.

The police had submitted a report to the state home department, which mentions that an elaborate online campaign was launched to highlight the Koregaon-Bhima violence at international level, a senior official said.

"A deliberate mobilisation and misinformation campaign was carried out on social media by circulating videos and speeches on the Koregaon-Bhima violence," he said.

As a result of this campaign, there was "a large-scale mobilisation" in the UK and a "known group" supported these protests, the official said, but declined to name the group.

He further said the police has found 'suspicious videos' of speeches in which activists from the UK can be heard talking about the Koregaon-Bhima violence.

Protests were held in front of the Indian High Commission in London in mid-January to condemn the violence that broke out on January 1 during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Koregaon-Bhima in Pune district.

"We suspect that such demonstrations were held to ensure negative publicity and to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government," the official said.

"Police usually monitor activity on social media and send hundreds of reports to the government," he said.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 11:14 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.