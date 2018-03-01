App
Feb 24, 2018 06:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Korean firm pledges Rs 90,000 crore investment in UP

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Korea based Worldbestech company would invest Rs 90,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh in various projects such as gas-based power plant, cold storage and food processing, a top company official said today.

“We shall set up a gas-based power plant and allied companies in Mathura that would also solve the problem of potato growers of Mathura and adjoining districts," Worldbestech CEO and President K K Kim said while briefing state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the investment plans.

The company plans to invest Rs 90,000 crore in projects like gas power plant, food processing ventures and cold storage, the official said. The Korean company had also attended the UP investor summit in Lucknow.

The company officials were called for a meeting here today by the chief minister who was in the town for an event. Yogi told the Korean investor that the state would provide all possible assistance and they should go ahead with their plan.

The chief minister also directed officials and state power minister Srikant Sharma to provide assistance to the Korean company.

