Koraput Central University opens centre to impart digital literacy to tribal students

To improve digital skills and literacy among tribal youth, the Central University of Odisha launched tribal digital literacy programme at its campus in collaboration with Forum for integrated development and research (FIDR), Bhubaneswar.

The unit will be operational at the Centre for Tribal Welfare and Community Development (CTWCD) of the University at Koraput to train the youth belonging to ST, SC, OBC, and other marginalised communities of Koraput district on digital skills.

The centre was formally inaugurated by Vice Chancellor in-charge of the University Prof Sharat Kumar Palita along with the founder chairman of FIDR, Charudatta Panigrahy. Palita said that launching of the programme is a landmark event in the sense that it offers hope for the marginalized sections of the Koraput district to be digital literate, a step towards self-employability. Though the programme starts with some basic computer courses, it will offer higher courses in future.

Panigrahy emphasized on the development of the livelihood of the people of backward regions by referring to Atma Nirbhar Bharat launched by the Government of India. He was optimistic that this programme will benefit the local people and their socio-economic parameters will increase. Director of ST, Guha Poonam highlighted the rich tribal culture, art, craft, tradition and education.

Appreciating the University's effort towards imparting digital education in Koraput, she hoped that this programme should be a game changer in tribal development.

She highlighted various schemes and projects for integrated tribal development and assured assistance from the state government whenever necessary. Local MLA Raghuram Padal highlighted the importance of education for all-round development. He said the University is successfully creating the aspiration level of people in the Koraput region on higher education. Majority of students of this region took admission in CUO to get their higher education.

The Tribal Digital Literacy Centre aims to provide computer knowledge to marginalized sections of the society in the age group of 16-25 years free of cost for a period of three years.