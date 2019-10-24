Kopri-Pachpakhadi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kopri-Pachpakhadi Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kopri-Pachpakhadi is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Thane district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 53.12% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 50.95% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Eknath Sambhaji Shinde won this seat by a margin of 51869 votes, which was 28.1% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 184605 votes.