Kopargaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kopargaon Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kopargaon Election Result 2019
Kopargaon is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Ahmednagar district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Kopargaon Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 79.98% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 76.38% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kolhe Snehalata Bipindada won this seat by a margin of 29270 votes, which was 14.89% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 196545 votes.Kale Ashokrao Shankarrao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 6691 votes. SS polled 173411 votes, 48.83% of the total votes polled.
