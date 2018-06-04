Konkan Railway undertakes measures to ensure smooth monsoon services

Konkan Railway today said it has implemented various measures to ensure smooth flow of services on the section during upcoming monsoon season.

It has completed all the planned safety works on its route from Kolad (after Roha station on Central Railway) to Thokur (before Mangalore station).

"About 770 personnel will be patrolling the Konkan Railway route during the monsoon and vulnerable locations will be patrolled round-the-clock, besides stationary watchmen will be deployed for 24 hours at critical locations. Mounted excavators have been kept ready at all nominated points for quick movement in case of any emergency," Konkan Railway said in a statement.

It also said that speed restrictions will be imposed at vulnerable locations on the stretch.

Konkan Railway said the incidents of boulder falls and soil slip have been reduced significantly in the last 10-12 years due to largescale geo-safety works executed along the railway line.

"There has been no major disruption to train services on account of boulder fall during monsoon in the last five years," it said, adding that loco drivers have been directed to operate services at a reduced speed of 40 kmph in case of heavy rainfall when visibility is limited.

"Besides, mobile phones have been provided to loco pilots, station masters and other field officials, including executives of all departments. Both loco pilots and guards of trains have been provided with walkie-talkie sets that enable wireless communication between the train crew and station master concerned," it said.

The monsoon timetable will remain into effect from June 10 to Oct 31.