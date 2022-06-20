English
    Konkan Rail electrification project commissioned, cargo train first service on route from Goa's Margao

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the electrification of the Konkan Railway to the country virtually from Bengaluru on Monday, with Union Minister Shripad Naik and Goa PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral among those present.

    PTI
    June 20, 2022 / 06:13 PM IST
    (Representational image)

    Union Minister Shripad Naik and Goa PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral were among those present at Margao railway station on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation virtually from Bengaluru the electrification of Konkan Railway. A cargo train was the first service to run from Margao on the newly electrified route, a KRCL official informed.

    He said the electrification of KR was imperative for seamless travel as routes connected to it, like Southern Railway's Mangalore-Shoranur section, Central Railway's Panvel-Pen-Roha, were being operated on electric traction. He said the KR route passes through the Sahayadri Hills and electrification will help conserve its rich natural heritage as well as flora and fauna.

    The Rs 1100 crore cost of the electrification project comprised Rs 200 crore from stakeholders like the Railway ministry and governments of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala, as well as Rs 900 crore from lenders like SBI and EXIM Bank, the official said.
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 06:13 pm
