Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens to be turned into quarantine facility for city's police personnel: Report

Kolkata Police has sought the city's iconic Eden Gardens stadium as a quarantine centre for police personnel who have tested positive for coronavirus, Times of India has reported.

According to the report, the Kolkata Police on July 10 requested the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to make use of spaces under the galleries as a makeshift quarantine centre for the police force.

An emergency meeting regarding the issue was called at the Kolkata Police Headquarters in Lal Bazaar. Officials of the CAB were also present at the meeting, according to the report.

A joint inspection was undertaken at the Eden Gardens following the meeting. Spaces under galleries E,F,G and H blocks will be used to set up such facilities while J block would be reserved in case more space is needed.

"It is our duty to help and support the administration in this hour of crisis. The facility will be used by personnel who are COVID-19 warriors," Avishek Dalmiya, president, CAB, said.

Earlier, former CAB president and Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly had offered the indoor facility at the stadium and the players' dormitory to the West Bengal government to create a temporary medical facility there.

"If the government asks us, we will certainly hand over the facility. Anything that is needed for the hour, we will do it. There is absolutely no problem," Ganguly, who is also the BCCI president, had said.

Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had earlier made a similar proposal regarding the Wankhede Stadium in the financial capital of the country. The civic body had, however, scrapped the plan later, reportedly after local residents had opposed the move.