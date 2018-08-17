App
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 09:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kolkata Police uploads video to discourage violence against doctors

Sources at Lalbazar police station said that the main motive behind the 1.14 minute video was to give a clear message that manhandling of doctors will not be tolerated.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A video uploaded by Kolkata Police on Facebook to discourage manhandling of doctors, and highlight “why doctors should be treated with respect” has gone viral on social media. While several viewers appreciated the initiative, some started sharing their experiences with doctors and hospitals, and also questioned the police’s stance on the redress system in cases of medical negligence.

As per a report in The Times of India, the comments, mainly arguments and replies from doctors in the comments section, have reached around 450. The video that shows a doctor resuming duty a day after being attacked and assaulted has, so far, garnered 6,300 viewers and has been shared 2,600 times.

On the eve of Doctors’ Day, the OCs and senior officers had met doctors to assure them of their support. Furthermore, the police have also ensured that at hospitals, patients and their kin are aware that manhandling doctors is a crime. An IPS officer at Lalbazar said: "We wanted to reach out to a larger audience and the social media is the best way to do it."
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 09:30 pm

tags #India #Kolkata #Trending News

