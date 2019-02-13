Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 08:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar grilled for 11 hours, to face CBI again today

Investigation officers of both Saradha chit fund scam and Rose Valley scam were also present in the marathon 11-hour questioning on February 12, the official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar will have to appear before the CBI for the fifth consecutive day on February 13 for questioning in connection with chit fund scam cases, officials said. Kumar, who in being examined since February 9, left the CBI office at around 9.45 pm on February 12 after a marathon grilling session of over 11 hours.

He had arrived shortly before 10.30 am at the CBI office here.

"Kumar is being questioned in connection with his role in the alleged tampering of evidence in the Saradha scam. He has been asked to appear again tomorrow," an official told PTI.

During the day, an unidentified masked man was called in the afternoon at the CBI office. The man came out shortly after Kumar left the premises, leaving a lot of speculation among mediapersons about his identity.

related news

Investigation officers of both Saradha chit fund scam and Rose Valley scam were also present in the marathon 11-hour questioning on February 12, the official said.

Kumar was examined along with former Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh for the past two days.

The ex-MP was arrested in 2013 in the Saradha scam and has been out on bail since 2016.

The questioning of Ghosh is over for the time being and he was allowed to return to Kolkata, a CBI official said.

The Kolkata Police commissioner had already spent over 24 hours in the past three days inside the highly secured CBI office here, facing questions relating to Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scam cases.

The Supreme Court had directed Kumar to appear before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate in the investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam.

The apex court chose Shillong as a neutral meeting place "to avoid all unnecessary controversy" and made it clear that Kumar would not be arrested.

The CBI moved the Supreme Court after its officials were thwarted by the Kolkata Police when they had gone to Kumar's official residence to question him on February 3.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had rushed to the spot and staged a three-day 'Save the Constitution' sit-in against the CBI move, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah of plotting a "coup".
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 08:33 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kolkata

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.