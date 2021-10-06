Kolkata Metro revises train timings for Durga Puja

(Image: Twitter @PiyushGoyal)

The Kolkata Metro has revised its timings from October 12 to 14 for Durga Puja. The first train will leave the terminal station at 10 am and the last one at 11 pm during the festival, news agency ANI has reported.

The West Bengal government on October 5 issued an order cancelling the annual Durga Puja carnival for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order also disallowed cultural events near pandals.

"In the context of the pandemic and the need to have physical distancing norms, the state immersion carnival shall not be held this year. In a similar vein, melas, carnivals near puja pandals shall not be allowed (sic)," the order stated.

All pandals must have adequate space and arrangements for ensuring physical distancing. There should be separate entry and exit arrangements. There must be floor marking and other signages (sic), PTI cited the order as saying.

The government asked organisers to ensure that pandals were open on all sides to ensure proper ventilation. People should be encouraged to "offer anjali (prayers) with flowers brought from homes" to avoid congestion at the pandals.

"Keeping in view the safety of participants and organisers, anjali, distribution of prasad, or sindoor khela should be organised by puja committee in a planned manner and in smaller groups," the order said.

It has also directed puja organisers to keep inaugurations, and award-distribution programmes "low key".

(With inputs from PTI)