Last Updated : Sep 05, 2020 07:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kolkata Metro plans services for NEET candidates on September 13

As per the plan, candidates along with guardians will be allowed to board the trains on showing their admit cards, Metro Railway general manager Manoj Joshi told PTI.

PTI

The Metro Railway in Kolkata is planning to run special services for NEET candidates on planning to run special services for NEET candidates on September 13 to help them reach their examination centres, a top official said on Saturday.

He said the modalities are being worked out and the details will be shared next week.

The metro authorities are yet to announce the date of resuming normal services.

The Union Home Ministry, in its Unlock 4 guidelines, has granted permission for the resumption of metro services from September 7 in a graded manner.
First Published on Sep 5, 2020 07:37 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kolkata #Kolkata Metro #Manoj Joshi #NEET 2020

