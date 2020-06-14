Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto on Amazon, gets Bhagavad Gita

In a comic turn of events, Kolkata resident Sutirtha Das received a copy of 'Bhagavad Gita' on June 13 when, in fact, he had ordered a copy of The Communist Manifesto by Friedrich Engels and Karl Marx, according to a report by Asiaville.

Das, who hails from Garia in Kolkata, narrated the ordeal in a Facebook post.

"Last Wednesday that is June 10, I found the 'Communist Manifesto' being sold at a discounted price of Rs. 90. I quickly paid upfront and ordered the book. Immediately I recieved a message that the book will be delivered to be on Friday or Saturday," Das wrote in his post, according to the news portal.

"On Saturday morning, I received a message from Amazon saying that my book is out for delivery and around 2 PM, when I was in my office, I got notified that my order has been delivered. When I came back in the evening, I found out that my 'Communist Manifesto' has somehow become an English copy of 'Bhagavad Gita'," Das said.

While some were quick to point out the differences between the two books in the comments section, according to the report, others alleged this to be "politics" in online delivery and "indirect censorship". However, according to a spokesperson for SPECTRAL, the bookseller, it was a "careless mistake".

"We regret it and we will be happy to exhange the book with what the customer paid for," the spokesperson said, according to Asiaville.