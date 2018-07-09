Kolkata man makes hoax call about a bomb after missing Rajdhani

A Kolkata-bound Rajdhani train was stopped at Ghaziabad after the Delhi police received a hoax call about a bomb, moments after it left the New Delhi railway station.

According to reports, the hoax call was made by Kolkata resident Supriyo Mukherjee (43) in order to delay the train after having missed it at the New Delhi Railway station.

The train was stopped at Ghaziabad and was searched thoroughly for around two hours before declaring it a hoax.

After tracing the source of the call, police detained Mukherjee for questioning.

Upon interrogation, the police found out that Mukherjee had called the control room in a bid to delay the train, which he had missed.

Mukherjee said that he was returning from Patiala with his wife and was supposed to board the Rajdhani Express from Delhi.

However, he took a short haul at a pharmacy on his way to the railway station which resulted in him missing the train.

Following which, he called the control room to inform about the non-existent bomb in the train so that he could board the train at Ghaziabad.

According to a report in The Times of India, Parvaiz Ahmed, CDP, Railways said, "He is being interrogated and his antecedents are being checked. A notice has been issued against him."

Another railway official said, "The train was checked by the bomb and dog squads under the GRP and RPF, while passengers were asked to de-board. The train left New Delhi railway station at 4.55 pm. The call was declared a hoax after the train was checked till 7.00 pm. The train eventually left at 7.05 pm."

Another suspect, a civil engineer who was trying to board the train from Ghaziabad was also taken for interrogation by the CDP.

"We thought he might have made the hoax call as he had missed the train. After interrogation, he was found to have no connection with the hoax call. He had taken the Sampoorna Kranti train hoping to catch the Rajdhani at some other station." Rupesh Singh, CO (GRP) said.