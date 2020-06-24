App
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 10:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kolkata: Hackers interrupt online class, threaten Class 6 students with rape, murder

The incident has triggered the demand to switchover from Zoom (a video-conferencing app) to safer platforms for conducting online sessions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In a shocking incident, students belonging to Class 6 of a Kolkata school were threatened with rape and murder during an online class.

As the students were attending an e-session, some intruders hacked into it and began threatening the girls.

According to a report in The Times of India, the hackers had first interrupted the online class and started making indecent noise, before resorting to hurling expletives and threatening to rape and murder the girls.

The hackers went silent the moment the students alerted the teachers and parents. However, they began posting lewd comments in the chatbox instead. After this, the teachers decided to suspend the online class.

Initial probe into the incident has revealed that there were two logins from one of the students that day.

Meanwhile, school authorities are trying to find out if the password of the online class had been shared with outsiders.

The incident has triggered the demand to switchover from Zoom (a video-conferencing app) to safer platforms for conducting online sessions. Several corporates have shifted to alternative platforms, after security concerns were flagged.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 10:17 pm

tags #education #India #Kolkata #online classes

