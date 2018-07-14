App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2018 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kolkata court issues summons to Shashi Tharoor on 'Hindu Pakistan' remark

Tharoor was also sued under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Kolkata court has summoned Congress leader and former Union minister Shashi Tharoor for his remark that the BJP will pave the way for creation of a "Hindu Pakistan" if voted to power again, lawyer-petitioner Sumeet Chowdhury said here today.

Chowdhury moved a petition before a metropolitan magistrate's court yesterday, alleging that Tharoor's comment created disharmony and was "a deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings".

Tharoor was also sued under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (1) M Dasgupta directed issuance of the summons to the Congress leader through post and on his Twitter handle.

The court directed him to appear before it on August 14, the next date of hearing.

In his plea, Chowdhury submitted that Tharoor made a public statement that if the BJP is voted to power in the 2019 general election, the party would turn India into a "Hindu Pakistan".

In the petition, he said Tharoor has refused to apologise for his remark.

Chowdhury alleged that Tharoor's statement has hurt the religious sentiments of Indians and was intended to create conflict and disharmony, besides insulting a secular country.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the Lok Sabha member had said at a public gathering that if the BJP returns to power, it would rewrite the Constitution and turn India into a "Hindu Pakistan".
First Published on Jul 14, 2018 07:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Shashi Tharoor

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.