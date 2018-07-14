Kolkata court issues summons to Shashi Tharoor on 'Hindu Pakistan' remark

A Kolkata court has summoned Congress leader and former Union minister Shashi Tharoor for his remark that the BJP will pave the way for creation of a "Hindu Pakistan" if voted to power again, lawyer-petitioner Sumeet Chowdhury said here today.

Chowdhury moved a petition before a metropolitan magistrate's court yesterday, alleging that Tharoor's comment created disharmony and was "a deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings".

Tharoor was also sued under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (1) M Dasgupta directed issuance of the summons to the Congress leader through post and on his Twitter handle.

The court directed him to appear before it on August 14, the next date of hearing.

In his plea, Chowdhury submitted that Tharoor made a public statement that if the BJP is voted to power in the 2019 general election, the party would turn India into a "Hindu Pakistan".

In the petition, he said Tharoor has refused to apologise for his remark.

Chowdhury alleged that Tharoor's statement has hurt the religious sentiments of Indians and was intended to create conflict and disharmony, besides insulting a secular country.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the Lok Sabha member had said at a public gathering that if the BJP returns to power, it would rewrite the Constitution and turn India into a "Hindu Pakistan".