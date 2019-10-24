Kolhapur South Election Result 2019 LIVE: Ruturaj Sanjay Patil (Congress) wins by 42,709 margin

Congress candidate Ruturaj Sanjay Patil has wrested the Kolhapur South seat from Bharatiya Janata Party's Amal Mahadik by a margin of 42,709 votes.

Kolhapur South is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Kolhapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 70.19% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 69.2% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Amal Mahadik won this seat by a margin of 8528 votes, which was 3.91% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 218127 votes.

Patil Satej Alias Bunty D won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 5767 votes. INC polled 191174 votes, 45.48% of the total votes polled.

