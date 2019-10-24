Kolhapur South Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kolhapur South Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kolhapur South is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Kolhapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Kolhapur South Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 70.19% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 69.2% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Amal Mahadik won this seat by a margin of 8528 votes, which was 3.91% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 218127 votes.