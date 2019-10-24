Kolhapur South Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kolhapur South Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kolhapur South Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Kolhapur South constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Kolhapur South is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Kolhapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Kolhapur South Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 70.19% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 69.2% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Amal Mahadik won this seat by a margin of 8528 votes, which was 3.91% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 218127 votes.Patil Satej Alias Bunty D won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 5767 votes. INC polled 191174 votes, 45.48% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .