Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 07:38 AM IST

Kolhapur North Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kolhapur North Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kolhapur North Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Kolhapur North constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Kolhapur North is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Kolhapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Kolhapur North Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 61.68% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 57.41% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rajesh Vinayakrao Kshirsagar won this seat by a margin of 22421 votes, which was 12.77% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 175644 votes.

Rajesh Vinayakrao Kshirsagar won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 3687 votes. SS polled 152643 votes, 45.94% of the total votes polled.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:37 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019

