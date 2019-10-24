Kolhapur North Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kolhapur North Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kolhapur North Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Kolhapur North constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Kolhapur North is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Kolhapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Kolhapur North Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 61.68% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 57.41% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rajesh Vinayakrao Kshirsagar won this seat by a margin of 22421 votes, which was 12.77% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 175644 votes.Rajesh Vinayakrao Kshirsagar won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 3687 votes. SS polled 152643 votes, 45.94% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .