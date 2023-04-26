 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kochi Water Metro commences commercial operations; over 6,500 people ride on first day

PTI
Apr 26, 2023 / 10:28 PM IST

On the first day, Kochi Water Metro ran boats between the Kerala High Court and Vypin terminals from 7 AM onwards and saw a ridership of 6,559 passengers, Kochi Water Metro Ltd (KWML) said in a statement.

The Kerala government's ambitious Kochi Water Metro service, a first in the country and launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day ago, commenced its commercial operations on Wednesday on a single route which witnessed an "overwhelming" response with a ridership of over 6,500.

KWML said the public response on the first day was "overwhelming".

"Boats were operated every 15 minutes from 7 AM to 8 PM in the High Court -Vypin route from both the terminals," it said.