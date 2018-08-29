App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 07:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kochi airport resumes operations after 14 days

The Cochin International Airport, among the busiest in the country, suffered an estimated loss between Rs 220-250 crore after it was closed on August 15.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Operation suspended at Cochin International Airport | The waterlogging has resulted in suspension of all operations from the Cochin International Airport. The airport is the seventh busiest airport in the country. Meanwhile, commercial flight operations have commenced from a naval airport in Kochi. The naval airport is expected to be used until operations at Kochi’s commercial airport can resume. In this picture: A man walks inside the flooded Cochin international airport. (Image: Reuters)
Operation suspended at Cochin International Airport | The waterlogging has resulted in suspension of all operations from the Cochin International Airport. The airport is the seventh busiest airport in the country. Meanwhile, commercial flight operations have commenced from a naval airport in Kochi. The naval airport is expected to be used until operations at Kochi’s commercial airport can resume. In this picture: A man walks inside the flooded Cochin international airport. (Image: Reuters)

The Kochi airport resumed its operations this afternoon, a fortnight after it was rendered non-functional due the flood that wreaked havoc across Kerala.

The Cochin International Airport, among the busiest in the country, suffered an estimated loss between Rs 220-250 crore after it was closed on August 15.

The airport has commenced full-scale operations both international and domestic with an Indigo flight from Ahmedabad making the first landing at around 2.05 pm, said a spokesperson of the CIAL the company that operates it. He said there would be 33 landings and 30 departures till midnight.

The airport was earlier scheduled to commence operations on Sunday, but had extended the date by three days after most stakeholders, including airlines and ground-handling agencies, expressed concern over mobilising manpower by that day.

The CIAL management has rebuilt the damaged infrastructure, including 2.6km-long airport walls that collapsed after the Periyar river overflowed.

Airport officials had said that the runway, taxi bay, duty-free shops and other areas of international and domestic terminals were submerged, damaging electrical equipment, including runway lights. The power system of the world's first solar-powered airport also suffered damage, they had said.

The state's deadliest deluge in the last 100 years left a trail of destruction and claimed 474 lives in rain-related incidents since May 29.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 07:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Kochi Airport

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.