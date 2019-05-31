App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 07:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Know your Minister | S Jaishankar: The technocrat who made a surprise entry in Modi 2.0

As the diplomat is not an elected Member of Parliament, he is expected to reach the House through the Rajya Sabha route

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet was sworn in on May 30, former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar emerged as a surprise pick. A seasoned diplomat, S Jaishankar is considered close to Modi and has been allocated the high-profile Ministry of External Affairs.

One-third of the total ministers in the Modi's 2.0 Cabinet are first-timers, Jaishankar among them. The 64-year-old is the first technocrat to enter the council of ministers. As a diplomat is not an elected Member of Parliament, he is expected to reach the House via the Rajya Sabha route.

All you need to know about S Jaishankar

Close

# S Jaishankar was born to late K Subrahmanyam, one of India's leading strategic analysts, on January 15, 1955.

related news

# A graduate of St Stephen's College, Jaishankar is an MA in Political Science and an MPhil and PhD in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). He is married to Kyoko Jaishankar and has two sons and a daughter.

# A 1977-batch IFS officer, S Jaishankar is a seasoned diplomat who was the Indian government's pointsman for China and the United States.

s jaishankar

# Jaishankar has been India's Ambassador to the Czech Republic (2001–04), the United States (2014–2015) and China (2009–2013).

# Jaishankar was a key member of the Indian team which negotiated the landmark Indo-US nuclear deal. The deal, initiated in 2005, took several years to craft and was signed by the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh in 2007.

# He has also been appointed as High Commissioner to Singapore (2007–09).

# In January 2015, he was appointed as foreign secretary. The move had evoked sharp reaction from various quarters over timing of the decision to remove Sujatha Singh. He was in office from January 2015 to January 2018.

# Within three months of his retirement from the position of Indian foreign secretary, Tata Group appointed him as president for global corporate affairs.

# In 2019, Jaishankar was conferred with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of the country.
First Published on May 31, 2019 07:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.