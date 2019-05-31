Know your Minister | S Jaishankar: The technocrat who made a surprise entry in Modi 2.0

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet was sworn in on May 30, former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar emerged as a surprise pick. A seasoned diplomat, S Jaishankar is considered close to Modi and has been allocated the high-profile Ministry of External Affairs.

One-third of the total ministers in the Modi's 2.0 Cabinet are first-timers, Jaishankar among them. The 64-year-old is the first technocrat to enter the council of ministers. As a diplomat is not an elected Member of Parliament, he is expected to reach the House via the Rajya Sabha route.

All you need to know about S Jaishankar

# S Jaishankar was born to late K Subrahmanyam, one of India's leading strategic analysts, on January 15, 1955.

# A graduate of St Stephen's College, Jaishankar is an MA in Political Science and an MPhil and PhD in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). He is married to Kyoko Jaishankar and has two sons and a daughter.

# A 1977-batch IFS officer, S Jaishankar is a seasoned diplomat who was the Indian government's pointsman for China and the United States.

# Jaishankar has been India's Ambassador to the Czech Republic (2001–04), the United States (2014–2015) and China (2009–2013).

# Jaishankar was a key member of the Indian team which negotiated the landmark Indo-US nuclear deal. The deal, initiated in 2005, took several years to craft and was signed by the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh in 2007.

# He has also been appointed as High Commissioner to Singapore (2007–09).

# In January 2015, he was appointed as foreign secretary. The move had evoked sharp reaction from various quarters over timing of the decision to remove Sujatha Singh. He was in office from January 2015 to January 2018.

# Within three months of his retirement from the position of Indian foreign secretary, Tata Group appointed him as president for global corporate affairs.

# In 2019, Jaishankar was conferred with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of the country.