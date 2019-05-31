Know your minister | Piyush Goyal – Railways, Commerce and Industry

In Modi 2.0 cabinet, Piyush Goyal has been given the Ministry of Railways, as well as the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

In February 2019, Goyal had weathered a boisterous Opposition to present an interim budget that struck a fine balance between fiscal discipline and welfare necessities.

As the Railways Minister in the earlier government, Goyal put safety and modernisation front at the centre of everything. In his earlier roles as the Minister of Coal and union power minister, he put in place a transparent auction system to auction coal mines and took electricity to some of the remotest parts of the country.

Trivia: Goyal was a great student, ranking all-India second in the chartered accountancy exams.

He is a Member of the Upper House of the Parliament of India (Rajya Sabha), and was earlier the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power, Coal, New & Renewable Energy (2014-2017) and Mines (2016-17).

Goyal’s tenure saw transformational changes in India’s power sector including the fast tracking of electrification of thousands of unelectrified villages in some of the remotest and inaccessible parts of the country, the roll-out of the most comprehensive power sector reform ever (UDAY), the success of the world’s largest LED bulb distribution programme (UJALA) for energy efficiency, and launch of the world’s largest renewable energy expansion programme.

During his 33-year long political career, Goyal has held several important positions at different levels in the world’s largest political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is in its National Executive. He has been the National Treasurer of the Party.

He also headed the BJP’s Information Communication Campaign Committee and oversaw the publicity and advertising campaign of the party, including the social media outreach for the 2014 and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He was a well-known investment banker and advised top corporates on management strategy and growth. He also served on the Board of India’s largest commercial bank, the State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda.