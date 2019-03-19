App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 08:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Know Pinaki Chandra Ghose – the retired SC judge who is set to head India's first Lokpal

The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act was passed to inquire into allegations of corruption against public functionaries. The act requires setting up of an ombudsman – Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states.

Aakriti Handa @aakriti_handa
Former Supreme Court Judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose. (Image: Twitter)
Former Supreme Court Judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose. (Image: Twitter)
Whatsapp

Five years after the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act received the President’s nod, a high-level committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi cleared former Supreme Court judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose to head India’s first Lokpal – the national anti-corruption ombudsman.

As per the Act, the Lokpal is to be headed by a chairperson “who is or has been a Chief Justice of India or is or has been a Judge of the Supreme Court or an eminent person… of impeccable integrity and outstanding ability having special knowledge and expertise of not less than 25 years in matters relating to anti-corruption policy, public administration, vigilance, finance including insurance and banking, law and management”.

Justice PC Ghose, known for upholding the conviction and sentencing of VK Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case, seems to be the right man for the job.

Born into a lawyer’s family on May 28, 1952, Pinaki is the son of Justice Shambhu Chandra Ghose, who was a former chief justice of the Calcutta High Court.

related news

He graduated in commerce from St Xavier’s College in Calcutta and later obtained a degree in Law and Attorney at Law from Calcutta University. In 1976, he enrolled himself with the Bar Council of West Bengal, specializing in civil and company affairs.

In 1997, he became a judge of the Calcutta High Court, and in March 2013, he was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court. He retired from the apex court in May 2017 and has been a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) since then.

Justice PC Ghose was a part of the Division Bench, along with Justice Amitava Roy, which convicted VS Sasikala, a close aide of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, in the disproportionate assets case. Even though Jayalalithaa was an accused in the same case, charges against her were dropped because she died during the pendency of the case.

Justice Ghose was also a part of the two-judge bench that had banned the centuries-old tradition of jallikattu (bullfighting) in Tamil Nadu.

Another important case handled by Justice Ghose in his stint as a judge of the Supreme Court was directing a trial court in 2017 to proceed against political leaders LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and others for alleged criminal conspiracy in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Reminiscing his days of working with Justice Ghose, Supreme Court advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said he was very friendly towards all lawyers and had an “extremely cool temperament”.

“He was extremely fast in the delivery of judgment and had an extremely good memory. He was an outstanding judge,” Bhattacharya told The Indian Express.

The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act was passed to inquire into allegations of corruption against public functionaries. The act requires setting up of an ombudsman – Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states.  It was enacted in 2013 and received Presidential assent on January 1, 2014.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 08:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lokpal Act #ombudsman #Supreme Court

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

IPL 2019: Continuity Allows us to Play With Freedom: Billings

Tamil Nadu HC Asks Public Servants to Get Inspired by IAF Pilots Who H ...

IPL 2019: I Have Never Had Complaints About my Batting Slot: Rahane

CBI Making All Efforts to Get Nirav Modi Extradited From UK

Jagmeet Singh Creates History in Canada's House of Commons as First No ...

She Gets Facial, Dyes Her Hair to Look Young: BJP MLA Makes Sexist Rem ...

Will Shivpal Split Yadav Vote? How Akhilesh’s Powerful Chacha Can He ...

Man Killed, Minor Wounded After Truck Rams Into Scooter at Delhi's Kas ...

Ganga Doesn’t Belong to Anyone: Scindia Hits Back After BJP’s Crit ...

RBI chief calls for more fiscal coordination by state and central gove ...

EU impatient with Brexit, but resigned to delay

New Goa CM wants floor test in House on Wednesday

GST Council implements new tax structure for real estate

PM Narendra Modi to address 25 lakh 'chowkidars' on Wednesday

Wall Street opens higher as Fed expected to hold fire

Oil prices rise to 2019 highs on OPEC cuts, US sanctions

Palladium breaks above $1,600 in record run as supply woes persist

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

Economists vs CAs: Statistics, scriptures can be tweaked to win over r ...

BJP picks Hindu-majority Pathanamthitta to experiment with Hindutva po ...

New Zealand terror attack: 200 watched live-stream of massacre, video ...

Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP ...

Netflix's Love, Death and Robots highlights the luxury of ambition tha ...

Xiaomi Redmi Go first impressions: Android Go with 1 GB RAM never felt ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Special Olympics 2019: Indian roller skaters exceed expectations on fa ...

MS Dhoni, Roar of the Lion: Here's why Thala doesn't give interviews a ...

Inshallah: We wonder why Mahesh Bhatt is clueless about daughter's Ali ...

IPL 2019: Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Brendon McCullum among those who ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in a film has got Twitterati exc ...

Rishi Kapoor's selfie with Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Ka ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.