Know five new judges of SC who will take oath today

Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 06:49 AM IST

Three of them -- Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice P V Sanjay Kumar were the chief justices of the high courts of Rajasthan, Patna and Manipur respectively.

Five new judges appointed to the Supreme Court will take the oath of office Monday morning.

Here is what you need to know about the five new judges:

JUSTICE PANKAJ MITHAL: Justice Mithal, whose parent cadre is the Allahabad High Court, had been serving as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court since October 14 last year.