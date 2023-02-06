English
    Know five new judges of SC who will take oath today

    Three of them -- Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice P V Sanjay Kumar were the chief justices of the high courts of Rajasthan, Patna and Manipur respectively.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 06:49 AM IST
    Supreme Court of India

    Five new judges appointed to the Supreme Court will take the oath of office Monday morning.

    Three of them -- Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice P V Sanjay Kumar were the chief justices of the high courts of Rajasthan, Patna and Manipur respectively. The other two are Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of the Patna High Court and Justice Manoj Misra of the Allahabad High Court.

    Here is what you need to know about the five new judges:

    JUSTICE PANKAJ MITHAL: Justice Mithal, whose parent cadre is the Allahabad High Court, had been serving as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court since October 14 last year.