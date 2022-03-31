English
    KMP, Kherki Daula toll plaza to charge more toll tax from April 1

    While toll tax at Kherki Daula toll plaza, located on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, will increase by 14 percent, it will be 8 to 9 per cent more on KMP.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
    Vehicles will not pay tolls if queue crosses yellow line

    Passing through Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway (KMP) and Kherki Daula toll plaza in Haryana will be more expensive from April 1.

    The newly constructed toll plaza near Ghamdoj on Sohna road is also expected to start functioning from April 1 with the amended rates. The increased rates will be applicable from April 1 as well.

    According to the Kherki Daula toll plaza management, from April 1, large commercial vehicles (trucks, buses and similar vehicles) will be charged Rs 235 per trip instead of Rs 205 earlier.

    The regular toll charges for cars and jeeps have been increased by Rs 10 from Rs 70 to Rs 80. For minibus-type vehicles, Rs 115 instead of Rs 100 will be charged, it said.

    On average, more than 80,000 vehicles pass through the Kherki Daula toll plaza every day.

    The monthly rates have been also hiked, the management said.

    The revised rates have irked the local residents.

    “We are demanding the removal of toll plazas, instead toll rates are being increased year after year,” said Yasheesh Yadav, a local resident.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #road trip #toll tax
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 10:30 am
