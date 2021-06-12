KMC WhatsApp chatbot for vaccination crosses 75,000 bookings

The WhatsApp API based helpline was launched as a free to use service for citizens of Kolkata.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation's WhatsApp chatbot for vaccination registration and slot booking has crossed the 75,000 plus appointment bookings since its launch on May 15, a senior official said.

"The number of vaccine booking on WhatsApp bot crosses 75,000 and usage is growing," a senior state e-Governance official said.

Drive-In Vaccination was also introduced through this WhatsApp Bot to felicitate vaccination in four-wheelers only, helping many aged and ailing citizens.

After a successful vaccination drive for the second dose, the slots were opened for first dose vaccination for 45 plus. The chatbot has helped smoothen the vaccine appointment booking process and reduced waiting time for citizens at vaccination centres.

The bot has zero manual intervention to get a jab slot.