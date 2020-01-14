KM Birla calls Greta Thunberg 'the conscience of Gen Z'

Reflecting on the year that went by, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla said that the year 2019 saw the idea of sustainability gain ground like never before, mostly led by what he called the "Gen Z".

He said that this generation came to the forefront and asked questions about the kind of future that is being shaped for them, which has in turn nudged companies to look for the right answers.

Those people born between 1995 and 2015 fall under the Gen Z category.

"The conflicting forces of globalization and nationalism are making governments and corporations rethink their priorities and are forcing them to come up with new constructs. In a post globalized world, communities and people will find themselves on either side of an increasingly stark divide between winners and losers.

"Against the backdrop of multiple competing interests is the one unifying truth which is that, we all share this planet and will collectively drive it to its rescue or doom," Birla said.

That there exists a combination of the "unmatched power of computing" and the "versatility of the human mind" is something that offers hope he said, adding that even as the problems we are now faced with get harder, more brain power is being applied to find solutions to them.

The industrialist emphasised on the urgent need for a sustainable shift, and said that the year 2019 in retrospect can be seen as one where a huge leap was taken with respect to the climate change narrative.

Calling the 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg the "conscience of Gen Z", Birla said it is incredible how she has gone on to become the face of a global movement that has pushed governments and corporations alike to rethink their role and their priorities in the present scenario.