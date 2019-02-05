Kleptocrat’s Club aspires to seize power: Jaitley on Mamata Banerjee dharna, Opposition

Union Minister Arun Jaitley on February 5 called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s move to stage a dharna over the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s attempt to quiz Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in relation to the Sarada chit fund scam case a 'disgraceful and disproportionate over-reaction'.

The minister said Banerjee’s sit-in protest had 'flagged several issues for a public discourse'.

Hitting out at the Opposition parties in a blog post, Jaitley said, "A Kleptocrat’s Club now aspires to capture the reigns of India. What is her strategy in inviting all other leaders belonging to every Opposition to join her on the dharna? It would be a gross error to assume that she did this because of a routine investigation involving a police officer.”

Jaitley said Banerjee’s protest was aimed to "defocus from other Opposition aspirants for the highest office and to project herself as the nucleus of India’s opposition. Her speeches attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi but her strategy is aimed to defocus some of her other colleagues in the Opposition and hogging the centre stage.”

‘The new Kleptocrat’s Club’

Jaitley said the commonality between all parties that had extended support to Banerjee is that "they are all in Opposition and aspire to be in power."

The minister said most parties supporting Banerjee were investigated, prosecuted and in some cases have been convicted for crimes of corruption.

“Her ally from Bihar represents the party of the convicted. The friend from Andhra Pradesh runs a party of contractors, thekhedaars and money-launderers. Her two friends from Uttar Pradesh represent the scandalous legacy of corruption. Her anarchic brother from the Delhi government is at his wits end because the penny stock companies of his ministerial colleagues have been found out,” Jaitley added.

He also hit out at All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Rahul Gandhi, saying the latter “somersaulted his position from Saradha being a scam to 'shoulder-to-shoulder' support to the scamster." He added that the somersaulter belongs to 'the first family of the Congress' where 'most members are on bail'.