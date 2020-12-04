PlusFinancial Times
Kisan Union faction gives call for Bharat Bandh on December 8, says will burn effigies of PM Narendra Modi on December 5

Regarding the meeting tomorrow, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that he is sure that both the parties will come up with a solution tomorrow.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 4, 2020 / 05:52 PM IST
Farmers from Haryana and Punjab have gathered on the Delhi’s border to protest against the recently passed farm laws (Image: Twitter @ANI)
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)'s Lakhowal faction on December 4 gave a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8 in protest against the three contentious farm laws and said effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be burnt on December 5 as part of the protest.

"Yesterday, we told the government that the farm laws should be withdrawn. On December 5, effigies of PM Modi will be burnt across the country. We have given a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8," BKU-Lakhowal General Secretary, HS Lakhowal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"One-day Bharat Bandh has been called on December 8 to protest against the three farm laws. Tomorrow, we will attend the meeting called by the government," farm leader Rakesh Tikat said.

The meeting of farmer union leaders with the government had ended without a breakthrough on December 3. The next round of talks will be held on December 5.

Regarding the meeting tomorrow, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that he is sure that both the parties will come up with a solution tomorrow.

"Government of India is in talks with Kisan Union. The meetings are on a positive note. Tomorrow we will meet again, and I am sure we will get a solution tomorrow," Tomar told CNN-News18.

Follow our LIVE Updates here.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, one of the three Union ministers talking with farmer union leaders, said the government had interests of farmers in mind and was hopeful that a solution will be arrived in the next meeting.

Tomar appealed to the farmers to end their agitation that has been underway at the outskirts of Delhi.

“Some points have been raised in previous meetings and today's meet. Farmer unions are mainly concerned about these. The government has no ego, it was discussing with farmers with an open mind. Farmers are concerned that the new laws will end APMCs,” Tomar said after the meeting, news agency ANI reported.

The three farm laws: the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, enacted in September, were projected by the Modi government as long-overdue reforms in the agriculture sector.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Delhi Chalo #Farm Bills #Farmers protest #India #Politics
first published: Dec 4, 2020 05:52 pm

