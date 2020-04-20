App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 09:34 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Kisan Rath app to help farmers tide over lockdown restrictions: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

"Prime Minister Modi is looking into easing the problems being faced by the farmers. Welfare of the farmers is the top priority of this government," he said.

Marya Shakil

Reiterating the Modi government's objective of ensuring the welfare of farmers, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told CNN-News18 in an exclusive interview that the Prime Minister is looking at ways to ensure the lockdown has minimum impact on the agriculture community.

"Prime Minister Modi is looking into easing the problems being faced by the farmers. Welfare of the farmers is the top priority of this government," he said.

Tomar said the government is using technology to fix logistical concerns farmers are facing due to the lockdown restrictions in place.

"Transport shouldn't be an issue anymore. We have launched the Kisan Rath app which is connected to more than 5 lakh transport vehicles. Farmers should not worry about anything," he said.

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 09:34 pm

tags #coronavirus #farmers #India #Narendra Singh Tomar

