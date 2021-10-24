MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Kisan Credit Cards to be extended to all fishermen soon: Union Minister Murugan

The government has plans to increase export of marine food products and five fishing harbours in the country would be modernised to international-level with facilities for processing units, cold storage among other facilities, the minister said.

PTI
October 24, 2021 / 06:35 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for extending the benefits of the Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to all fishermen were getting ready, Union Minister of State L Murugan said here on Sunday.

"Our government is already issuing Kisan Credit Cards to farmers and we are working for extending that facility to fishermen too every fisherman will be given the benefit of KCC soon," the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, told reporters after reviewing the activities of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB).

ALSO READ: Kisan credit card: What is it and how can one apply for it?

"This (KCC) facility has to be extended to all fishermen. Every fisherman has to get this facility and we are working on that and very soon the fishermen will get the KCC. Under Parshottam Rupala ji's (Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying ) guidance, we are taking it forward, he said adding the SOPs are getting ready the proposals are in advance consideration.

The government has plans to increase export of marine food products and five fishing harbours in the country would be modernised to international-level with facilities for processing units, cold storage among other facilities, Murugan said adding that the foundation stone would be laid soon for the five fishing harbours. He further said a seaweed park would come up in Tamil Nadu and more such parks would be set up across the country.

Close

Related stories

It is a new concept and our government is encouraging seaweed cultivation. Seaweed culturing is being promoted across the country in a big way and steps are being taken to identify places in the country where such culturing units can be set up, he added. Seaweed culture and cage aqua culture are the new age techniques that the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) is actively promoting for empowerment of fishermen, moreso women, he said.

There is a great demand for seaweed, which has medicinal properties, in India and abroad. Seaweed cultivation helps in empowerment of the fishing community, especially women, he said. While encouraging new-age fishing techniques, the government is supporting inland fishing and is keen on increasing export of fish through various projects proposed under the PMMSY , the Minister said.

Earlier, Murugan virtually launched the Giant Freshwater Prawn Hatchery established at College of Fisheries, Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University (RPCAU), Dholi, Bihar, under the NFDB-funded project. NFDB Chief Executive C Suvarna and other officials also spoke.
PTI
Tags: #Kisan Credit Cards #L Murugan #NFDB #Standard Operating Procedures
first published: Oct 24, 2021 06:35 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.