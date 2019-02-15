Present
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 09:38 PM IST

Kirti Azad to join Congress on Monday

Azad was to officially join the Congress on Friday, but the programme was cancelled in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, sources said.

BJP MP Kirti Azad, who has been suspended by the party, met Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday and said he will join the opposition party on Monday.

"Met @RahulGandhi ji it was rightly decided that in mark of respect to the martyred soldiers of Pulwama my joining the @INCIndia will now take place on February 18 we will be in state of mourning for 3 days country is bigger than a person or party and soldiers are supreme," Azad said in a tweet.

Significantly, Azad, a former India cricketer, was elected from Darbhanga in Bihar in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. He has been suspended from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for anti-party activities.
