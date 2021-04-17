MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Kiren Rijiju tests positive for COVID-19, says he is feeling 'fit and fine'

Rijiju was in Uttarakhand on Friday to inaugurate a Water Sports and Adventure Institute in Tehri.

PTI
April 17, 2021 / 08:23 PM IST
Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is feeling "fit and fine". The 49-year-old posted the development on his Twitter page.

"After getting repeated test for Covid-19, today my report has come out positive," Rijiju wrote in his twitter handle. "I'm taking the advice of the Doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, exercise self-quarantine and get themselves tested. I'm physically fit and fine."

Rijiju was in Uttarakhand on Friday to inaugurate a Water Sports and Adventure Institute in Tehri. State chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat, who recovered recently from the dreaded infection, was with him at the inauguration ceremony.

India is witnessing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases with 2,34,692 fresh infections being reported in the country on Tuesday, the biggest daily spike so far.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Kiren Rijiju
first published: Apr 17, 2021 08:23 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.