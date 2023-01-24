English
    Kiren Rijiju shares video of former IAF officer calling air strike a 'thumping success', slams Digvijaya

    The Balakot air strike was carried out in response to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

    PTI
    January 24, 2023 / 07:20 PM IST
    Sharing the video clip on Twitter, Kiren Rijiju said, "This is the reply to Congress party and all those who question the Indian Armed Forces." (File image: Kiren Rijiju)

    Amid a controversy over Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's comments on surgical strikes, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday shared a video of retired Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar stating that the Balakot air strike was a "thumping success".

    Sharing the video clip on Twitter, Rijiju said, "This is the reply to Congress party and all those who question the Indian Armed Forces." In the video, Nambiar, who retired as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Command of the Indian Air Force in 2019, said the pilots who carried out the air strike at Balakot achieved "all objectives" that had been set.

    "This gentleman does not know what he is talking about... I took over as the Commander-in-Chief of the Western Air Command two days after the Balakot air strike, and I am fully aware of what transpired," the retired Air Marshal said, referring to Singh.

    "Let me assure you our brave pilots did exactly as they were briefed and achieved all objectives we had set for them. Please do not believe any lie, and rest assured Balakot air strike was a thumping success," he said.