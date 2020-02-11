Kirari Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Kirari Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kirari is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in North West district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Kirari Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 65.27% and in 2013, 64.21% of Kirari's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Rituraj Govind of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 45172 votes which was 28.5% of the total votes polled. Rituraj Govind polled a total of 158485 (61.66%) votes.

BJP's Anil Jha won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the AAP candidate by a margin of 48526 (35.01%) votes. Anil Jha polled 138617 which was 52.15% of the total votes polled.