App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 10:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kiran Shaw, Kannada Development Authority in war of words

Responding to KDA's stand, Shaw said "political malcontents" are trying to play mischief with her tweets and added that she stood by her comments that students should learn Kannada and English for competent job opportunities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw | Entrepreneur | Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is an Indian billionaire entrepreneur. Mazumdar is the Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon Limited, a biotechnology company based in Bangalore, India and the Chairperson of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore. (Image Credit: Facebook)
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw | Entrepreneur | Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is an Indian billionaire entrepreneur. Mazumdar is the Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon Limited, a biotechnology company based in Bangalore, India and the Chairperson of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore. (Image Credit: Facebook)

A war of words has erupted between Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Kannada Development Authority after she called the KDA "an insignificant group of nay sayers" for opposing the state government's proposal to introduce English medium classes in 1,000 primary schools. "Media always portrays a small & insignificant group of nay sayers as 'activists' - these are usually attention seeking trouble makers who don't care about education nor employment (sic)," Shaw tweeted on July 7, referring to KDA's stand on the issue.

That day the KDA chairman had led a delegation to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, urging him to rollback the proposal to introduce English medium classes in the schools and instead encourage education in the mother tongue, Kannada.

The delegation comprised freedom fighter H S Doreswamy and writers Chandrashekar Kambar, Chandrashekar Patil and M Chidanandamurthy.

Responding to KDA's stand, Shaw said "political malcontents" are trying to play mischief with her tweets and added that she stood by her comments that students should learn Kannada and English for competent job opportunities.

related news

"...I stand by this for the sake of Karnataka's youth. Pls don't twist my comments. CM is also saying this #CMofKarnataka (sic)," she added.

Taking objection to Shaw's comments, KDA Chairman S G Siddaramaiah wrote a letter to her seeking apology. He expressed anguish over Shaw's tweets.

"I have no option but to sympathise with your views on education, that is devoid of cultural and human values," he said.

"It is but natural for people like you to simply equate education with employment, to wash your hands of by whimsically adopting few government schools out of your CSR funds and inculcate unwanted English ambitions in their minds," he added.

Siddaramaiah also said that the government patronises the mother tongue in best possible way.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 10:05 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.