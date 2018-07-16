Kiran Bedi associates Puducherrians with French World Cup victory, gets trolled on Twitter

As France won the FIFA World Cup 2018 defeating Croatia in the final on Sunday, Puducherry lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi fired a tweet celebrating it as the win for Puducherrians since the union territory was once under French control.

Bedi also congratulated France and apparently the people of Puducherry for achieving the feat.

“We the Puducherrians (erstwhile French Territory) won the World Cup. Congratulations Friends. What a mixed team-all French. Sports unites,” Bedi said in a tweet.

The former Indian Police Services officer’s association with French win, even as Puducherry is part of India, wasn't missed by her followers on Twitter and she was trolled by the users.

One user drew an analogy, “Imagine if England would have won, RSS would have declared a national holiday,” taking on her brief association with Bhartiya Janata Party before being appointed the LG of Puducherry.

A Twitter user said, “We are Indians Madam. Your publicity stunts need to stop.” Another asked if this tweet will be considered anti-national.



You would have celebrated if England had won the WC? India was once a British colony

— Rafeeq CE (@rafeeqce) July 15, 2018

Below are selected reactions on her tweet.



There are other ways to celebrate a French victory than to be so servile I'm a born Pondicherrian, I don't feel I've won at all France won, and it's a game and I love the game.I don't need the crutch of a colonial mindset to enjoy Please do consider pulling this tweet down. — Alo Pal (@AloPal) July 15, 2018





Who is a nationalist & who is anti-national in today's new definitions? And which category this comment by a Governor of Indian Union fits in? Spirit is understood. But in 'letters' in such a manner? We Goans also support Portugal in World Cup. But this...?

— Sandesh Prabhudesai (@sandeshgoa) July 16, 2018



Hello “proud nationalists”, this one is for you. pic.twitter.com/HQAcDOeGLt — SamSays (@samjawed65) July 15, 2018

