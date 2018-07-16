App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kiran Bedi associates Puducherrians with French World Cup victory, gets trolled on Twitter

The former Indian Police Services officer’s association with French win, even as Puducherry is part of India, wasn't missed by her followers on Twitter

As France won the FIFA World Cup 2018 defeating Croatia in the final on Sunday, Puducherry lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi fired a tweet celebrating it as the win for Puducherrians since the union territory was once under French control.

Bedi also congratulated France and apparently the people of Puducherry for achieving the feat.

“We the Puducherrians (erstwhile French Territory) won the World Cup. Congratulations Friends. What a mixed team-all French. Sports unites,” Bedi said in a tweet.

The former Indian Police Services officer’s association with French win, even as Puducherry is part of India, wasn't missed by her followers on Twitter and she was trolled by the users.

One user drew an analogy, “Imagine if England would have won, RSS would have declared a national holiday,” taking on her brief association with Bhartiya Janata Party before being appointed the LG of Puducherry.

A Twitter user said, “We are Indians Madam. Your publicity stunts need to stop.” Another asked if this tweet will be considered anti-national.

Below are selected reactions on her tweet.




First Published on Jul 16, 2018 12:19 pm

tags #India #Kiran Bedi #Sports

