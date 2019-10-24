Kinwat Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kinwat Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kinwat Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Kinwat constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Kinwat is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Nanded district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 71.23% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 71.51% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jadhav Pradeep Naik won this seat by a margin of 4975 votes, which was 2.86% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 174128 votes.Jadhav Pradeep Hemsingh (Naik) won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 18162 votes. NCP polled 146521 votes, 47.53% of the total votes polled.
