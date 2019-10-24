Kinwat Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kinwat Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kinwat is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Nanded district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Kinwat Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 71.23% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 71.51% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jadhav Pradeep Naik won this seat by a margin of 4975 votes, which was 2.86% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 174128 votes.