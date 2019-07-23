App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kingpin of drugs trade in Goa yet to be identified: CM Pramod Sawant

The investigation into the drug peddling in the state was based on the information provided by those arrested so far, Sawant said in the state Assembly.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on July 22 said the kingpin of drugs trade in the state was yet to be traced, but the police's anti-narcotics cell was making all efforts to nab him.

The investigation into the drug peddling in the state was based on the information provided by those arrested so far, Sawant said in the state Assembly.

He was responding to a question tabled in the House by Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat, who said that an increasing number of Goans were being arrested for drug peddling in the coastal state.

Close

In response, Sawant said, "We are yet to identify the main supplier of drugs, but are trying to find him. The anti- narcotics cell is investigating the matter."

He said mainly contrabands like 'charas' and 'ganja' were being smuggled into Goa from neighbouring states.

"These drugs (weeds) are not cultivated in Goa. The anti-narcotic cell registered only one case where a banned product was found to be cultivated in the state," the chief minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, said.

He said several Goans, in the age group of 20 to 35 years, were arrested in various cases drug peddling, "which is alarming".

"They (Goan youth) get into it to make little money and then fall into bigger trouble," he said, adding that the anti-narcotics cell was keeping a close watch on the drug trade in the state.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 01:10 pm

tags #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.